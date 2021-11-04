Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 in the last three months. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.