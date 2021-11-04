Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.55. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,961 shares trading hands.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $697.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.17.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

