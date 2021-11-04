Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.32). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

