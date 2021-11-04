Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $280.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $284.33 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.06. 44,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,607. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

