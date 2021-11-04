Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

