HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 46,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in HP by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. 71,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

