HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. HP has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $153,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

