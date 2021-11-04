H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 558.32% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

HRB stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.