H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 558.32% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.
HRB stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.