Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $559.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $513.00 to $559.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.27.

NYSE:HUM traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.58. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,770. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

