Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. 17,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,697. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

