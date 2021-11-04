Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,032. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.