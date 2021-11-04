iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$84.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.39.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAG traded down C$2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,146. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.87. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$72.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.10.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.