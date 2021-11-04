IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in IAA by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in IAA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IAA by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in IAA by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 495,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.