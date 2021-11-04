Ibstock’s (IBST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 210.47 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 151.80 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £862.16 million and a P/E ratio of 25.78.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

