Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,876. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

