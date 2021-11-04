ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ICFI stock opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. ICF International has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $106.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

