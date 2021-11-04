ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
ICFI stock opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. ICF International has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $106.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.67.
In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
