ichi.farm 24-Hour Volume Reaches $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00085451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00101626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,093.70 or 1.00753546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.58 or 0.07307523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022490 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

