Idea Men, Llc Sells 156,132 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $7,002,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

