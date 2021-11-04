IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.9 days.

Shares of IDXAF stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,329.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

