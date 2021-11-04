Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Update

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,440,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,177.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Idorsia stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

