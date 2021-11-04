IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.51

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.51 and last traded at C$49.49, with a volume of 107894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.

IGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. Analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.