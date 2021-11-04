Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

IMBBY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

