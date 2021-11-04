Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.79.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 743,959 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

