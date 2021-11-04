Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $369,938.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00086680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00101209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.99 or 0.07299230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,763.04 or 1.00205397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022710 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

