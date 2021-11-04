Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.63% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Incyte stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. 5,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

