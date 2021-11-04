Incyte Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 22,480 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,153% compared to the average volume of 998 call options.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Incyte alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.