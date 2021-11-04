Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

NYSE ICD remained flat at $$4.14 during trading on Thursday. 13,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 51,717.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.01% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

