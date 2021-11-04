Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Independence by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.