Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81.
Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter.
About Independence
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.