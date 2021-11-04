Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

