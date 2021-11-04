India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of IGC stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. India Globalization Capital has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.13.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

