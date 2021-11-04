India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of IGC stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. India Globalization Capital has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.13.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%.
About India Globalization Capital
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
