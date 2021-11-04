Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

