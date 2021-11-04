Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 840,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3,008.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 739,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 716,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

