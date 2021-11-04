Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

INFI stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 187.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

