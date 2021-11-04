Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.39

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.39 and traded as low as C$27.00. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 13,535 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The stock has a market cap of C$472.50 million and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.39.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.