Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,139,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.