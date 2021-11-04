Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Ingredion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$7.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. 625,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

