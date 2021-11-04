Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issues Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

IOSP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 149,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,907. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. Innospec has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innospec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Innospec worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. CL King cut their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

