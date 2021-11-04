Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $260.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.20. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $269.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.