Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.92. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,522,136 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 105.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inpixon in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Inpixon in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inpixon by 104.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

