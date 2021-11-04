Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires 2,002 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca acquired 2,002 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £3,823.82 ($4,995.85).

Shares of AWE stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 182 ($2.38). The stock had a trading volume of 851,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,302. The company has a quick ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.00. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

