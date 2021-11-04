Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Purchases $86,841.44 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ANIX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.09.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.
