Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Purchases $86,841.44 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

