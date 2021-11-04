Insider Buying: Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Purchases A$79,918.30 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider David Simmons acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.38 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of A$79,918.30 ($57,084.50).

David Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, David Simmons bought 5,664 shares of Codan stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.43 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,064.19 ($42,188.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Codan’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Codan’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

