Insider Buying: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harsco stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,394. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

