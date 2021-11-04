Insider Buying: Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).
Shares of LON:SCLP opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.27) on Thursday. Scancell Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32.
Scancell Company Profile
