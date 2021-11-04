Insider Buying: Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Shares of LON:SCLP opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.27) on Thursday. Scancell Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

