Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $1,583,812.23 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

