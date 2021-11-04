Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $161.08. 7,465,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,337. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $165.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.