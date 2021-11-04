Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $161.08. 7,465,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,337. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $165.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.