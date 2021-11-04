Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells 26,184 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $181,584,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,148,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

