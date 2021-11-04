Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $4,376,500.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

