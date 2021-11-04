Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,404,784.00 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:HRI opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Herc by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 231.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 68.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Herc by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.