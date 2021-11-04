Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

MRNA stock traded down $61.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,931. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

